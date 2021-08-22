Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 131.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $150.77 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $187.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.38.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

