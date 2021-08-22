Patten Group Inc. Buys 1,321 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,890. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

