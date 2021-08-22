Patten Group Inc. Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after purchasing an additional 201,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.77. 1,007,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,693. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.21.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,477 shares of company stock valued at $53,072,854. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

