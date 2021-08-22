Patten Group Inc. Has $966,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $139,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.32. 5,485,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

