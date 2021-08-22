Patten Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 60,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 447,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. 15,774,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,539,762. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

