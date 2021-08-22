Paul Luongo Sells 8,627 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE FSLY opened at $40.93 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fastly by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Fastly by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

