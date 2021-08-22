Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paya currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paya by 152.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paya by 154.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Paya by 59.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

