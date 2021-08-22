Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce sales of $250.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.96 million and the highest is $251.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC traded up $12.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.42. 248,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.87, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $475.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.69.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

