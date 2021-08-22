Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report $181.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.70 million and the lowest is $181.32 million. Penumbra reported sales of $151.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $727.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $852.49 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.30. 122,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,575. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.67, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

