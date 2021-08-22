PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $158.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,729. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

