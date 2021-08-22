Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 380,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,685. The stock has a market cap of $760.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

