Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 380,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,685. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $760.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

