Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,405 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,405 shares during the period. Avalara comprises about 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Avalara worth $55,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,849.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

NYSE AVLR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.83. 460,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,849. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.21.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

