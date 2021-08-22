Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $75,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $13.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $600.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

