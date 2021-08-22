Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,949 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $24,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. 836,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $72.48.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock worth $3,816,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

