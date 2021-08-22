Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Black Knight worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,855,000 after buying an additional 393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 170.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after buying an additional 330,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Shares of BKI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. 691,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.42. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.