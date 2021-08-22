Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Herman Miller worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 321,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,724. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

