Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 63,650 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,650 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $28,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 60.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 35.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 934,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,742. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.