Peterson Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,704 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 893,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.