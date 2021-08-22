Peterson Wealth Management Purchases 8,536 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $106.78 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.39.

