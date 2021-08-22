Peterson Wealth Management Sells 1,019 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peterson Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 61,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $354.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.55. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

