Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,428,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. The stock has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

