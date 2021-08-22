Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM remained flat at $$101.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,495. The company has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

