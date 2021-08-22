Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

