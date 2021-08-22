Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 35,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $109.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

