Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

