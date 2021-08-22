PIN Market Capitalization Tops $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,026.00 or 0.99723028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.32 or 0.00930234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.75 or 0.06602133 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

