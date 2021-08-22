Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,164,465 shares of company stock valued at $53,113,241.

Several research firms have commented on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

NYSE QS opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.28. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

