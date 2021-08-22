Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $408.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.52. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.