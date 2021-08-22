Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $983,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $49.20 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.