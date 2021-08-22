Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 265 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

VUG stock opened at $298.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

