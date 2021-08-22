Piper Sandler Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $172.50 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.36.

NVIDIA stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $208.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

