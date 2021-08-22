PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,215 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

