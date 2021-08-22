Polkastarter Hits Market Capitalization of $133.65 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003760 BTC on major exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $133.65 million and approximately $21.42 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

