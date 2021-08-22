Populous Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Populous has a total market capitalization of $136.31 million and $3.70 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00005208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00824365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103954 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.