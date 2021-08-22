Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PRTG opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Portage Biotech by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.