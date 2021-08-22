POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE PKX opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74. POSCO has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

