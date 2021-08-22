PRIA (PRIA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. PRIA has a market cap of $228,169.78 and approximately $39.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00006726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00822692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00105212 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

