Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MannKind by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 785,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 548,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 39.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 806,828 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at $8,488,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 53.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 688,343 shares in the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

MannKind stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

