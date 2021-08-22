Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

