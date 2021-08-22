Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

