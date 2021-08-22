Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 68.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 54.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $752.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.