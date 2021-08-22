Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $67,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,054 shares of company stock valued at $59,403,386 over the last quarter.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

