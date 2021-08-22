Private Ocean LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $139.55 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.24.

