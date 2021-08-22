Private Ocean LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

