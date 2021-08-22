Private Ocean LLC Purchases 192 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $215.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

