Private Ocean LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $261.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $264.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.