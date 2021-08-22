Private Ocean LLC Sells 85 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.11 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.