Private Ocean LLC Takes $150.27 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,569,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,273,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 19.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 1.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91.

