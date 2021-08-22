PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE PRG traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 313,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,685. PROG has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROG will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $156,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PROG by 531.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after acquiring an additional 861,388 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PROG by 347.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 855,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 68.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,861,000 after purchasing an additional 592,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

